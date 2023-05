Hernandez allowed two hits and struck out four over two scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Hernandez has kept runs off the board in five of his seven appearances in May, including this turn as an opener. The right-hander hasn't had much success at the major-league level, but he's been more effective as a reliever this season. He has a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB through 22 innings while adding an 0-1 record, three holds and a blown save in 19 appearances.