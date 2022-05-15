Hernandez (0-3) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing nine runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three batters over four innings.

Hernandez fell behind early and yielded seven runs over his first three innings. Though he pitched a perfect fourth frame, he was pulled after starting the fifth by giving up a walk and a run-scoring double. Hernandez has given up 15 runs over his past two starts to push his season ERA to 9.11. He's in danger of losing his spot in the rotation, but if he gets another chance to smooth things out, it will likely come at home against the White Sox next week.