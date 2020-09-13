Hernandez gave up three earned runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out two in three innings Saturday against the Pirates.

All three hits were solo homers. The 23-year-old pitching prospect had a 1.42 ERA in 6.1 innings (two appearances) out of the bullpen this season, with this marking his first big-league start. He has good stuff, boasting a mid-90s fastball with good sink that can touch 99 mph, but Hernandez had never pitched above Low-A prior to this season, so we shouldn't worry about the results. He is getting opportunities due to his standing on the 40-man roster. Given his age, lack of high-level experience and status on the 40-man, Hernandez's development is being rushed a little. If it doesn't work out in the rotation, he has the stuff to get high-leverage outs in the bullpen.