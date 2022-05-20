Hernandez allowed three earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three across three innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Hernandez struggled to find the strike zone as he walked two batters in the first inning and an additional three in the third. He managed to effectively work around the free passes, but he allowed four consecutive singles -- two of which didn't leave the infield -- to begin the fourth frame that accounted for two of his earned runs. Hernandez has had disastrous results across his last three starts, surrendering 18 earned runs across 11.2 frames. Overall, he has maintained a 9.10 ERA with a 16:20 K:BB for the season.