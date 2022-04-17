Hernandez won't start as scheduled Sunday at Detroit since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The right-hander was penciled in for his second start of the campaign but will now be pushed back. Kansas City has a scheduled off day Monday, and Hernandez figures to take the mound Tuesday against Minnesota, though the Royals haven't officially announced their updated pitching plans.
