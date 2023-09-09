Hernandez (1-10) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save Friday versus the Blue Jays.

Austin Cox started the eighth inning but sustained a left knee injury after facing two batters. Hernandez proceeded to allow an inherited runner to score before getting tagged for three runs himself. He has three blown saves and two saves over his last seven appearances, a span in which he's allowed six runs over six innings. He's at a 4.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 74:25 K:BB with three saves, 12 holds and five blown saves through 63.2 innings this season. Hernandez should continue to see high-leverage looks, but the quality of his performance of late puts him on the fantasy fringe.