Hernandez (0-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk in over inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Guardians.

Hernandez was tasked with the top of the 10th inning and faltered allowing a two-run double to Oscar Gonzalez. The Royals got one back in their half of the frame, but ultimately fell short, giving Hernandez his second straight loss. He's allowed four runs (three earned) over his last 2.1 innings. The struggling right-hander continues to put up lackluster number, as he now owns an 8.20 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 26:25 K:BB through 45 innings across 16 appearances (seven starts).