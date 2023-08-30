Hernandez (1-9) allowed a run on a two hits over one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save Tuesday versus the Pirates.

Austin Cox left a man on base in the eighth inning and Hernandez surrendered a two-run home run to Ke'Bryan Hayes. Hernandez's uneven August -- 8.68 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 2-for-4 in save chances -- has prevented him from claiming the closer role that opened up when Scott Barlow was traded to San Diego. Hernandez has a 4.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 73:22 K:BB through 62.1 innings overall while adding three saves, 12 holds and four blown saves this season.