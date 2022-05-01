Hernandez (0-1) took the loss during Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

Hernandez got through a clean first inning but permitted a run apiece in each of the next three frames and was lucky to do so as he escaped a bases-loaded no-out jam in the second with just the one run crossing the plate. Walks weren't an issue prior to Saturday's performance, though run prevention has been as the 25-year-old has now allowed at least three runs in every start and owns a 6.00 ERA through 18 innings across four turns. He's projected to make his next appearance Friday against the Orioles.