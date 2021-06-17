Hernandez allowed two hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Detroit.

Starter Brady Singer left Wednesday's game with a shoulder injury after three innings, but Hernandez was able to deliver solid work in a bulk-relief outing. The 24-year-old hasn't been great at the major-league level in 2021, posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 12 innings. He'll likely remain in a low-leverage role unless he can put together more successful outings like he did Wednesday.