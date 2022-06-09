Santana went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays.

It's the first time all year the veteran slugger has recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game. Santana has begun to show flickers of life at the plate, going 7-for-13 over his last four starts with four walks, but his career-worst .611 OPS and woeful power numbers on the season -- two homers and 11 RBI in 39 games -- make him tough to roster in any fantasy format without a more prolonged hot streak.