site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-carlos-santana-good-to-go-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Carlos Santana: Good to go Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Santana missed the last game before the break because of a wrist issue, but the first baseman now appears to be fine after getting five full days of rest. He'll bat second in the series opener.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read