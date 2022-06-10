Santana went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Orioles.
Santana started to lose playing time early in June, but with Hunter Dozier (side) out, the former has thrived at first base. The homer Thursday was Santana's third of the year and his first since May 20. The first baseman has a .190/.323/.307 slash line with 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and seven doubles overall, but he's now 6-for-13 in his last four contests. It's still tough to trust him to keep up a surge at the plate for more than a handful of days.