Santana will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Santana has batted out of the No. 5 spot in each of the Royals' games to date, but hitting directly beyond four-time Silver Slugger winner Salvador Perez has yet to bear fruit for the veteran. Through 19 plate appearances, Santana has produced one hit (a double) and has drawn three walks. On a positive note, Santana has struck out just once, so he hasn't looked completely lost at the place. Expect his average to climb once his .067 BABIP normalizes.