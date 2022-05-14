site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-carlos-santana-retreats-to-bench-824339 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Carlos Santana: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Santana isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies.
Santana returned from the injured list for Friday's series opener in Colorado and went 0-for-3 with a run, two walks and a strikeout. Ryan O'Hearn will start at first base and bat cleanup Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read