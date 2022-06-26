Santana went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss against the Athletics.

Santana scored on a Cam Gallagher double in the fourth inning and a Michael Taylor homer in the eighth. The first baseman has had a rough season, starting June with a .161 batting average, but has since raised it to .207. He has 18 hits in 15 games this month, giving him a .340/.462/.528 slash line during that span. Santana will need to continue to produce to keep seeing consistent playing time, especially with several talented prospects in the Royals' farm system.