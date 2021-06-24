Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

The veteran first baseman looked to be the potential hero for the Royals, belting a 432-foot solo shot in the eighth inning to put the team ahead by a run. The Yankees responded with a solo shot of their own in the bottom of the frame, however, and ultimately pulled off the win. Santana's homer was his first since June 13th, but he wasn't dormant in the seven games between long balls, slashing .310/.375/.345 with three RBI and four runs over that span.