Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Santana took White Sox closer Liam Hendriks deep for the game-tying homer in the ninth inning. The 35-year-old Santana also drew a walk for the first time since April 3. The first baseman has a .185/.313/.333 slash line with a homer, four RBI, four runs scored and five walks across 32 plate appearances this season.