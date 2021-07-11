site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Carlos Santana: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana is not starting Sunday against Cleveland.
Santana will get a breather after going hitless across seven at-bats during the previous two games. Ryan O'Hearn will start at first base as Jorge Soler handles the DH duties Sunday.
