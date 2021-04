Santana went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Santana walked and scored on a Jorge Soler double in the fifth inning. In the ninth, Santana added another walk before advancing to second on a double-steal with Whit Merrifield. Through 18 games, Santana has a .377 on-base percentage with four homers, 14 RBI, nine runs scored and one steal.