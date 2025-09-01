The Royals selected Jensen's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

One of the top catching prospects in all of baseball, Jensen will join the Royals for September after he delivered a .290/.377/.501 slash line with 20 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 111 games between Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season. The Royals' immediate plans for Jensen aren't clear, but the team's willingness to frequently use top backstop Salvador Perez at designated hitter or first base could pave the way for Jensen to see semi-regular playing time at catcher or DH. Jensen bats from the left side, so the Royals may look to limit his exposure to southpaws over the final month of the season.