The Royals promoted Jensen from High-A Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Jensen will be getting a promotion coming out of the All-Star break, as he'll make the jump to Double-A after slashing .271/.386/.435 with 10 home runs, 16 stolen bases and a 15.5 percent walk rate. Though questions remain about Jensen's ability to stick behind the plate long term, the Royals are continuing to develop him as a catcher, which would enhance his fantasy appeal if/when he reaches the big leagues.