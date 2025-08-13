Jensen will not be in Triple-A Omaha's lineup Wednesday due to a right wrist contusion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Jensen suffered the injury after his hand hit a batting helmet on a throw during Tuesday's game. The 22-year-old prospect is considered day-to-day, and he could return to the lineup at some point during Omaha's series against St. Paul. Jensen is slashing .252/.358/.574 with two steals, eight doubles, nine home runs and 26 RBI over 135 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.