Kansas City anticipates selecting Jensen's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Jensen is arguably the Royals' top prospect and has thrived in his first stint at Triple-A this season, posting a .288/.404/.647 slash line with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 32 runs and three stolen bases over 43 games. Kansas City will be able to add him to the 26-man roster Monday due to roster expansion, though he'll also need to be added to the 40-man roster. Luke Maile has a .631 OPS over 17 contests in the majors this season and could cede his No. 2 catcher role to Jensen following the latter's call-up.