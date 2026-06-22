Royals' Carter Jensen: Stays hot in Sunday's loss

Jensen went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Jensen's hot stretch continued Sunday, as he came around to score a season-high three times and went the opposite way for his 10th homer of the campaign in the sixth inning. The 22-year-old is in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .375/.407/.708 with three homers, seven doubles, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base. His recent production has helped him settle into the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching.