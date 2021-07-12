The Royals have selected Jensen with the 78th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Though he's regarded as top prep backstop in the draft class, Jensen is a bat-first player and may not have the durability to stick behind the plate as a professional. Even if he's forced to move off the catcher position, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Jensen's advanced bat should allow him to find a home at first base or a corner-outfield spot. During his high-school career, Jensen consistently barreled the ball and showcased an all-fields approach against both right- and left-handed pitching. He has yet to generate regular power, but he possesses enough raw strength to eventually make gains in that area.