Wallace has slashed .258/.336/.439 with nine home runs and 13 steals in 80 games for High-A Quad Cities.

The 21-year-old third baseman hasn't done much to hurt or help his dynasty value this season, as he has been solid across the board, but hasn't done anything to stand out. He has a middling 24.9 percent hard-hit rate, but Wallace's 81.3 percent success rate on 16 stolen-base attempts is a positive development.