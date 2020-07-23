site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Chance Adams: Sent to IL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Adams (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear what Adams is dealing with or how long it will keep him sidelined. He figures to fill a low-leverage relief role once he's healthy.
