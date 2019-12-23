Adams was traded to the Royals on Monday in exchange for Cristian Perez, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Adams saw limited major-league action in each of the past two seasons, but he was designated for assignment in order to make room for Gerrit Cole on the 40-man roster. The right-hander was very productive at Double-A and Triple-A in 2017, but he has declined over the past two years, recording a 4.57 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP over 200.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2018 and 2019. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old see some low-leverage bullpen situations in the majors with the Royals sometime in 2020, but he'll have to rebound if he hopes to play a more significant role.