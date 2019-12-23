Royals' Chance Adams: Traded to Royals
Adams was traded to the Royals on Monday in exchange for Cristian Perez, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Adams saw limited major-league action in each of the past two seasons, but he was designated for assignment in order to make room for Gerrit Cole on the 40-man roster. The right-hander was very productive at Double-A and Triple-A in 2017, but he has declined over the past two years, recording a 4.57 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP over 200.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2018 and 2019. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old see some low-leverage bullpen situations in the majors with the Royals sometime in 2020, but he'll have to rebound if he hopes to play a more significant role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Keuchel deal creates roadblock
From the Dallas Keuchel signing to new beginnings for Corey Kluber and Madison Bumgarner, Scott...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...