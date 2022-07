Champlain, Beck Way and T.J. Sikkema were traded from the Yankees to the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for Andrew Benintendi, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Champlain has seen his first action in affiliated ball this year at the Single-A level, and he has a 4.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 94:19 K:BB across 73.1 innings. He'll now move on to the Royals organization, where he should remain in the lower minors for now.