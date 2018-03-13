Royals' Chase Vallot: Headed to minor-league camp
Vallot was sent down to minor-league spring training Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Vallot went 1-for-5 at the plate in just three spring training games. After being sent down, he'll likely start the season with High-A Wilmington.
