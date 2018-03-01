Royals' Chase Vallot: Healthy heading into March
Vallot (undisclosed) went 1-for-2 with a double during Wednesday's victory over the Reds.
Vallot finished the 2017 campaign with an undisclosed injury but looks to be fully healthy after appearing in three straight Cactus League games. The catcher slashed .231/.380/.438 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI in 89 games with High-A Wilmington last season but a strikeout rate of 35.8 percent prohibited the 21-year-old from earning a promotion to the next level.
