Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Activated from DL
Cuthbert (wrist, foot) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Cuthbert tore through a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha, collecting hits in all six games he played in while knocking three homers in the process. Ramon Torres was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move, leaving Cuthbert to serve as the Royals' utility infielder off the bench.
