Cuthbert (back) signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Kansas City on Thursday.

Cuthbert will avoid arbitration after coming to terms with the Royals. The 26-year-old posted a disappointing .194/.282/.301 slash line through 30 games in 2018, but he figures to compete for the starting job at the hot corner when spring training rolls around.

