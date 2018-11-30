Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Agrees to deal with Royals
Cuthbert (back) signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Kansas City on Thursday.
Cuthbert will avoid arbitration after coming to terms with the Royals. The 26-year-old posted a disappointing .194/.282/.301 slash line through 30 games in 2018, but he figures to compete for the starting job at the hot corner when spring training rolls around.
