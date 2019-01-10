Cuthbert cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Omaha, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

A back injury limited Cuthbert to just 30 games with the big club in 2018. He struggled to a .194/.282/.301 in those appearances, prompting his removal from the team's 40-man roster earlier in the offseason. Cuthbert will likely get a chance to earn his roster spot back in spring training, though he seems more likely to open the year with Omaha.

