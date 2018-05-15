Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Available off bench Tuesday
Cuthbert (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays but is available off the bench, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Cuthbert exited Monday's game with back spasms, but he's apparently doing better and could even be used as a defensive replacement Tuesday if necessary. In the meantime, Whit Merrifield is starting at DH with Ryan Goins manning the keystone.
