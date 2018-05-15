Cuthbert (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays but is available off the bench, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert exited Monday's game with back spasms, but he's apparently doing better and could even be used as a defensive replacement Tuesday if necessary. In the meantime, Whit Merrifield is starting at DH with Ryan Goins manning the keystone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories