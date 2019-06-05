Cuthbert went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox.

He took Eduardo Rodriguez deep in the second inning for a two-run shot to give the Royals an early lead, then brought home a meaningless run in the ninth with a grounder to shortstop. Cuthbert's been on a tear since his promotion, going 6-for-16 (.375) with two homers, but he's also struck out seven times in that stretch and his career .254/.304/.386 slash line isn't encouraging.