Cuthbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Cuthbert will sit for the first time in four games while Lucas Duda receives the starting nod at first base. Since joining the big club in late May, Cuthbert is slashing .286/.312.444 with five home runs in 34 games. He should continue to stick ahead of Duda on the depth chart.

