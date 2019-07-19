Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Collects three hits
Cuthbert went 3-for-5 with a double and solo home run Thursday against the White Sox.
Cuthbert kicked off his productive afternoon with a double in the first inning and followed that up with a solo home run in the third frame. The long ball was Cuthbert's sixth of the season and second since the All-Star break. He continues to get regular playing time at first base and has quietly put together a solid .298/.325/.464 line across 157 plate appearances.
