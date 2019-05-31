Cuthbert's contract was selected by the Royals on Friday.

Cuthbert has played parts of four seasons in Kansas City, but his .252/.303/.378 career slash line doesn't look good at any position, let alone the infield corners. The 26-year-old does at least own a considerably more promising .310/.370/.528 line in 51 games for Triple-A Omaha this season. Chris Owings was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

