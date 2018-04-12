Cuthbert is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.

Cuthbert will occupy a spot on the bench after going 2-for-9 with two runs over the past three games. Manager Ned Yost will place Whit Merrifield in the DH spot while Ryan Goins draws a start at the keystone for Thursday's series opener.

