Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Day off Tuesday
Cuthbert is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Whit Merrifield will spend a game as the team's designated hitter, with Ryan Goins getting the start at second base. Through 27 games, Cuthbert is hitting just .200/.287/.316.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of lineup against Blue Jays•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Day off against Angels•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...