Cuthbert went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Red Sox.

Cuthbert took Ryan Weber deep in the second inning, recording his third home run of the season. Since being recalled on May 31, he's proven productive, hitting .375 and slugging .750 across 24 plate appearances. However, Cuthbert's career .131 ISO suggests that it'd be wise to limit expectations, though he is drawing consistent at-bats batting primarily sixth in the Royals' lineup.

