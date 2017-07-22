The Royals are in no rush to bring Cuthbert (wrist) back, and he'll continue seeing regular playing time in Triple-A Omaha for the time being, Tony Boone of the Omaha World-Herald reports

The backup infielder wasn't exactly lighting it up in his 33 MLB games this season (.196/.221/.272) before hurting his wrist. Cuthbert really has no place to play with the Royals anyway, as he's blocked by better talent at every position, so there's no reason not to let the 24-year-old get extra at-bats in Omaha.