Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Heads to minors
The Royals reassigned Cuthbert to the minors Thursday.
After seeing time with the big club in parts of each of the past four seasons, Cuthbert was attending spring training as a non-roster invitee after the Royals outrighted him in January. He was unable to win a reserve infield job ahead of Opening Day but will stick in the organization at Triple-A Omaha.
