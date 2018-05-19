Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Hits disabled list
Cuthbert was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a lower back strain.
Cuthbert hadn't played since Monday, so assuming that the trip is backdated by the maximum three days, he could be eligible to return next Saturday. The Royals don't expect him to need more time than that, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, Ramon Torres was called up to take Cuthbert's place on the roster.
