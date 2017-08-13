Play

Cuthbert is starting at third base and batting seventh Sunday against the White Sox.

Mike Moustakas will slot in as the DH while Cuthbert makes his third start in six games. Since returning from the DL (wrist, foot) on Aug. 8, the utility infielder is 3-for-7 with three RBI.

