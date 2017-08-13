Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: In Sunday's lineup
Cuthbert is starting at third base and batting seventh Sunday against the White Sox.
Mike Moustakas will slot in as the DH while Cuthbert makes his third start in six games. Since returning from the DL (wrist, foot) on Aug. 8, the utility infielder is 3-for-7 with three RBI.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Activated from DL•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Restarts rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Suffers setback on rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Remaining with Omaha•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Set to begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Will begin rehab after break•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...