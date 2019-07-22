Cuthbert went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Indians.

Cuthbert kicked off the scoring in this one with an RBI double to left field in the first inning, and he cut the deficit to two in the eighth with a single to center. Through 42 games this season, he's slashing .298/.331/.460 with six home runs and 25 RBI.

