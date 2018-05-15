Cuthbert left Monday's game in the eighth inning with back spasms, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if the injury will force Cuthbert to miss any time. Cuthbert is in a horrific slump, though, as he is just 5-for-40 with a .572 OPS in his last 12 games. Consider Cuthbert day-to-day, but it would be a moderate surprise if he appears in Tuesday's lineup given the combination of his recent play and Monday's injury.