Cuthbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Cuthbert may be on the outs for an everyday role at a corner-infield spot, as he'll head to the bench for the third time in five games. The Royals have been deploying Hunter Dozier at the hot corner more frequently of late with Bubba Starling and Brett Phillips seeing steady work in the outfield, while Ryan O'Hearn has emerged as manager Ned Yost's preferred option at first base. Cuthbert hasn't helped his case for earning playing time by slashing just .149/.197/.269 in August.