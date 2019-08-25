Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Losing work to O'Hearn
Cuthbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Cuthbert may be on the outs for an everyday role at a corner-infield spot, as he'll head to the bench for the third time in five games. The Royals have been deploying Hunter Dozier at the hot corner more frequently of late with Bubba Starling and Brett Phillips seeing steady work in the outfield, while Ryan O'Hearn has emerged as manager Ned Yost's preferred option at first base. Cuthbert hasn't helped his case for earning playing time by slashing just .149/.197/.269 in August.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...